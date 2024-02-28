POOR BABY: Prominent Antisemitic Palestinian Activist Whines That You Can’t Hijack Airplanes

Prominent Palestinian writer and activist Mohammed El-Kurd is facing ridicule and backlash after moaning and whining that you can’t hijack planes or throw Molotov cocktails without people coming after you.

El-Kurd wrote: “You can’t protest peacefully. You can’t boycott. You can’t hunger strike. You can’t hijack planes. You can’t block traffic. You can’t throw Molotovs. You can’t self-immolate. You can’t heckle politicians. You can’t march. You can’t riot. You can’t dissent. You just can’t be.”

The post was immediately slapped with a Community Note – a fact check by X users – who wrote, “Hijacking planes and throwing Molotov cocktails is terrorism and generally carries long prison sentences. However, in most jurisdictions, you can protest peacefully, boycott, and hunger strike.”

The tweet appeared to be in response to the self-immolation of Aaron Bushnell, a US Air Force member who set himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy while yelling “Free Palestine!”

El-Kurd’s post sparked tongue-in-cheek outrage, with many condemning his seemingly dismissive attitude towards mental health concerns and his apparent justification of violent acts.

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote, “What world do we live in where people can’t just hijack airplanes and throw Molotov cocktails peacefully?”

Satirist and free speech activist Konstantin Kisin added, “What is the world coming to when you can’t even hijack a plane and crash it into a building full of innocent people for peace?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)