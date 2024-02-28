Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder Announces Candidacy for New York’s 97th Assembly District

At the Orangetown Democratic Committee meeting this Tuesday, Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder declared his candidacy for the New York State Assembly’s 97th District, emphasizing his dedication to community representation. “This campaign is about amplifying our community’s voice in Albany,” Wieder remarked. “With the new district lines, we have a real opportunity to address the issues that matter most to Rockland.”

Wieder, who currently represents as a Rockland County Legislator in District 13, is eyeing the seat in a district that has been reshaped to include a majority Orthodox Jewish population, increasing his chances for election. His previous runs for the Assembly in 2012, 2014, and 2016 have set the stage for this pivotal campaign under the new electoral map.

Highlighting the significance of the redrawn lines, Wieder expressed optimism about his campaign’s potential to bring about meaningful change. “The reconfiguration of the 97th District opens the door for us to make a significant impact on policy and governance for the community,” he added.

With this announcement, Wieder’s bid for the assembly seat marks a critical step towards greater community representation and influence in state politics.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)