Majority Of Conservatives In United Kingdom See Islam As Threat To British Way Of Life

More than half of the UK’s Conservative Party members say they perceive Islam as a significant threat to the British way of life, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by Opinium, found that 58% of Conservative members believe Islam poses a threat, double the proportion of the overall population who hold the same belief.

Moreover, the poll revealed that 52% of Conservative members subscribe to a conspiracy theory that parts of European cities are under sharia law and are “no-go” areas for non-Muslims.

The findings come on the heels of a prominent figure’s inflammatory comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan, accusing him of being controlled by Islamist. The comments and the subsequent defense from some Conservative members suggest a shift to the right on immigration and religion that could have significant implications for the party’s leadership and future policies.

The poll also revealed a broader pattern of intolerance among Conservative members, with negative views towards immigrants, feminists, and LGBT+ individuals. Nearly three-quarters believed that immigration had been detrimental to Britain, while 40% thought feminism had gone too far.

These results are a stark reminder of the deep-seated prejudices that exist within some segments of society. It is crucial for political leaders to acknowledge and address these issues, promoting inclusivity and understanding instead of perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)