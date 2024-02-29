CONGESTION PRICING: MTA Says 95% Of Toll Readers Installed, Tolls To Begin At $15 For Cars

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced that 95% of the toll readers for its controversial congestion pricing program have been installed, covering 104 of the planned 110 locations. The program aims to charge drivers an additional $15 to enter Manhattan at 61st Street and below, with varying charges for trucks and other vehicles.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber expressed confidence that the agency will prevail in ongoing lawsuits and that the program will begin as scheduled on June 15. The MTA board overwhelmingly approved the measure in December, predicting it would generate $15 billion for the city’s aging transit system.

The program will impact drivers entering the Central Business District, which spans from 60th Street in Manhattan to the southern tip of the Financial District. Different vehicles will be charged varying amounts, with passenger vehicles at $15, small trucks at $24, and large trucks at $36.

Exemptions will be limited to specialized government vehicles and emergency vehicles, with low-income drivers eligible for a 50% discount after 10 trips in a month. Crossing credits will also be available for drivers using certain tunnels.

Public hearings will be held starting Thursday, with a 60-day public response period. Possible tweaks to the plan could be added before a final vote in March or April, potentially delaying the program’s start date to late June 2024.

