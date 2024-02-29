Lakewood Shomrim Unveils New Command Center and Response Vehicle in a Major Community Safety Milestone

On Wednesday afternoon, February 28th, Lakewood witnessed a significant leap forward in its commitment to public safety. In a momentous event attended by the Ocean County Prosecutor, New Jersey State Police, Lakewood Police, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, and other key agencies, Lakewood Shomrim unveiled its brand-new state-of-the-art command center and a Chevrolet Tahoe response vehicle. This milestone symbolizes over a decade of dedication by the Shomrim to the safety and well-being of the Lakewood community.

Since its founding, Lakewood Shomrim has been at the forefront of public safety, tirelessly working to ensure the community remains a safe haven for its residents. The organization has become synonymous with rapid response and unwavering commitment, dealing effectively with emergency situations including stolen cars, missing persons, and other critical public safety issues.

The introduction of these new assets marks a significant enhancement in Lakewood Shomrim’s operational capabilities. The state-of-the-art command center is equipped with advanced technology to improve communication and coordination during emergencies. Meanwhile, the new Chevrolet Tahoe response vehicle will enable faster and more efficient on-site responses, further solidifying Lakewood Shomrim’s role as a pivotal force in community safety.

Lakewood Shomrim’s efforts extend beyond emergency response. The organization is deeply committed to community engagement, offering safety workshops, and fostering a culture of vigilance and cooperation among residents. This approach has not only empowered the community but also strengthened the bond between Lakewood Shomrim and local law enforcement agencies, ensuring a unified front against any threat to public safety.

The unveiling was more than just the presentation of new tools; it represents the tremendous growth and milestone achievements of Lakewood Shomrim. The event underscores the collaborative spirit between community organizations and law enforcement, highlighting a shared commitment to safeguarding the community. As Lakewood Shomrim continues to evolve and enhance its capabilities, one thing remains clear: keeping Lakewood safe is, and always will be, the organization’s number one priority.

Responding to Emergencies: A Commitment to Action

Lakewood Shomrim is often the first line of response in various emergency situations. Whether it’s responding to reports of stolen vehicles, aiding in the search for missing persons, or addressing other urgent public safety concerns, the volunteers of Lakewood Shomrim are always ready to act. Their swift and efficient response has not only solved numerous cases but has also provided a sense of security and peace of mind to the residents of Lakewood.

Training and Collaboration: Strengthening Community Safety

The effectiveness of Lakewood Shomrim lies in its rigorous training programs and its strong collaboration with local law enforcement agencies. Volunteers receive extensive training to ensure that they can handle a wide range of emergency situations effectively. Furthermore, the organization works closely with the Lakewood Police Department, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, and other agencies to coordinate efforts and share resources, thereby enhancing the overall safety of the community.

Community Engagement: Fostering a Culture of Safety

Lakewood Shomrim believes that public safety is a community-wide responsibility. As such, they are deeply committed to engaging with the residents of Lakewood, offering education and awareness programs that empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to their own safety and the safety of others. Through community patrols, safety workshops, and open lines of communication, Lakewood Shomrim fosters a culture of vigilance and cooperation.

Elected Officials and Law Enforcement Leaders Attest to Shomrim’s Importance:

At the event, Shomrim Coordinator Osher Perlow began the ceremony with a moment of silence in memory of longtime Shomrim member, Donato Dinola Jr., Badge #53, who tragically passed away in a car accident last week.

He then said, “Today marks a significant moment for our community, as we gather to unveil and dedicate a fully outfitted state-of-the-art Command Center and a Taho Response Vehicle. It is a privilege to stand before you and acknowledge the dedication and commitment that this vehicle represents. In times of crisis and uncertainty, as well as good times, emergency responders are the front-line heroes who tirelessly work to ensure the safety and well-being of our community members. These new vehicles symbolize our ongoing commitment to be prepared with the most efficient resources to carry out our duties quickly and efficiently.

“As we cut this ribbon and officially welcome these vehicles into service, let us not forgot the tremendous responsibility that comes with it. It is not just a vehicle; it is a lifeline to those in need, a beacon of hope in times of despair, and a symbol of unwavering dedication to servicing others…

“Let us take a moment to recognize the braveness and selflessness of emergency responders and all those in the Lakewood Police Department, laws enforcement and emergency services who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Your unwavering dedication to the community does not go unnoticed and we are truly grateful for your service.”

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in his brief remarks, “I’d like to thank the Shomrim Safety Patrol for their partnership. They contribute greatly to public safety and it is our pleasure to work together with them to keep the community safe and secure.”

Mayor Ray Coles said, “As a Mayor and Township Committeeman our number one concern is the safety of all of our residents. Every day, we pray that everything will go well. We know what an amazing police department we have, what incredible emergency responders we have, and what we have in Lakewood that a lot of other towns don’t have is volunteer organizations like Shomrim that really go a long way towards keeping the residents of this town safe. I want to thank Shomrim for all of the work they’ve put in, all of the effort to get these vehicles ready. I know that they’re going to be protecting the people of this town for a long time to come.”

Committeemen Meir Lichtenstein, who also serves as Lakewood Commissioner of Emergency Services, added, “We appreciate the partnership. We appreciate the strong volunteerism in Lakewood. These volunteer partners like Shomrim are what makes Lakewood stronger and we very much appreciate it.”

As a representative of Hatzolah, Committeeman Lichtenstein, flanked by Hatzolah Administrator Motti Twersky and Captain Moshe Bauman, presented Shomrim with a plaque in honor of their devoted service to the community.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Matronardy stated, “When it comes to volunteerism, Lakewood is the gold standard. There’s not another community across this country that has the outstanding level of volunteerism of Lakewood. Shomrim has worked diligently with many issues at hand. We are proud to have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Shomrim and with Lakewood PD.”

Assemblyman Avi Schnall related, “On behalf of myself and my colleague Assemblyman Sean Kean it is an honor to be asked to speak about Shomrim. I agree that volunteerism in Lakewood is second to none. Whenever any elected official comes to Lakewood and is shown around, they are blown away by the level of volunteerism, and by the dedication and commitment of the volunteers. It is an honor to be part of this and to recognize it.”

Captain Steve Allaire of the Lakewood Police Department was the final speaker. He said, “On behalf of Chief Meyer and the rest of the Lakewood Police Department, I want to thank Shomrim for all they do for the residents of Lakewood. You make our jobs easier and because of you the streets and the residents are safer. You are our eyes and ears out there. The police department cannot be everywhere and we appreciate what you do. Thank you.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Lakewood Shomrim

With the unveiling of their new state-of-the-art command center and response vehicle, Lakewood Shomrim is setting new standards in community safety. These advancements represent the organization’s continued growth and its commitment to evolving in response to the needs of the community. As Lakewood Shomrim looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its founding principle: keeping Lakewood safe.

Lakewood Shomrim is more than just an organization; it is a vital part of the community fabric. With a steadfast commitment to public safety, a collaborative spirit, and a proactive approach, Lakewood Shomrim continues to make a significant impact on the well-being of Lakewood and its residents.

