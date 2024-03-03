TROUBLE FOR BIDEN: Trump Takes Largest Lead Ever Over Biden, Signaling Major Trouble for Democrats

In a major sign of trouble for Democrats, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll reveals a growing preference among the electorate for Donald Trump over President Joe Biden. The poll indicates a clear lead for Trump, with 48% of respondents favoring the former president over Biden’s 43%, marking Trump’s largest lead over Biden since he first announced his candidacy in 2015.

Nate Cohn of The New York Times noted, “That’s the largest lead Mr. Trump has ever had in a Times/Siena national poll. In fact, it’s the largest lead Mr. Trump has held in a Times/Siena or Times/CBS poll since first running for president in 2015.”

Compounding Biden’s challenges are the signs of eroding support within his own party. A considerable number of Democratic voters are now questioning whether Biden should even be the party’s nominee for the presidency this November.

These concerns was starkly illustrated in the Michigan Democratic primary, where over 100,000 Democrats chose to vote for ‘nobody’ rather than endorse Biden. This lack of support in a critical swing state like Michigan, which Biden narrowly won by less than 150,000 votes in the 2020 election, underscores the uphill battle he may face in securing reelection.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)