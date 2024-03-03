TROUBLE FOR BIDEN: Trump Takes Largest Lead Ever Over Biden, Signaling Major Trouble for Democrats

In a major sign of trouble for Democrats, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll reveals a growing preference among the electorate for Donald Trump over President Joe Biden. The poll indicates a clear lead for Trump, with 48% of respondents favoring the former president over Biden’s 43%, marking Trump’s largest lead over Biden since he first announced his candidacy in 2015.
Nate Cohn of The New York Times noted, “That’s the largest lead Mr. Trump has ever had in a Times/Siena national poll. In fact, it’s the largest lead Mr. Trump has held in a Times/Siena or Times/CBS poll since first running for president in 2015.”
Compounding Biden’s challenges are the signs of eroding support within his own party. A considerable number of Democratic voters are now questioning whether Biden should even be the party’s nominee for the presidency this November.
These concerns was starkly illustrated in the Michigan Democratic primary, where over 100,000 Democrats chose to vote for ‘nobody’ rather than endorse Biden. This lack of support in a critical swing state like Michigan, which Biden narrowly won by less than 150,000 votes in the 2020 election, underscores the uphill battle he may face in securing reelection.
2 Responses
There are several serious “third parties” the most important of which “No Labels” hasn’t decided what to do. And both parties have serious splits, on ideology. So all polls show at this point is that everything is confusing.
“In January, Pew reported that liberal Democrats side with the Palestinians over Israel by a margin of nearly two to one. Conservative Republicans support Israel over the Palestinians by a margin of more than 16 to 1.”
SOURCE: Heeding Dem Warnings by Caroline B. Glick, 2018 May 25
www (dot) JewishWorldReview (dot) com
Shmuley Boteach said:
“Even the American Jewish community is feeling more and more isolated as anti-Semites now openly walk the halls of Congress and parties that have previously been stalwart foes of anti-Semitism, like the Democrats, cannot muster the moral courage to condemn Jew-hatred specifically and unequivocally.”
SOURCE: Trump’s Love Affair with Israel and the Jewish People
by Shmuley Boteach, 2019 April 8, The Algemeiner
Sarah Stern (founder and president of Endowment for Middle East Truth) said:
“It is profoundly troubling that there is a recent trend within much of the Democratic Party to tolerate and sweep under the rug voices of extreme anti-Semitism and hatred, and by their sheer presence in highly visible social events bestowing upon them an aura of respectability.”
She continued: “How would these same people react if David Duke were to be photographed seated in the same row as President Donald Trump?
Louis Farrakhan is the apotheosis of pure, unabashed anti-Semitism. His speeches use combinations of classical anti-Semitic canards, and bold-faced lies and deceptions.”
SOURCE: Criticism over Farrakhan Singing the Praises of Aretha Franklin
by Jackson Richman, 2018 September 4, from JNS dot org
“Writer David Steinberg identified 105 news stories written in the immediate aftermath of [Ilhan] Omar’s victory [as one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress], and not a single one mentioned that she believed Jewry possessed mind-control abilities or that Israel was evil.
No one called on the Democratic Party to distance itself from this rhetoric.”
SOURCE: Here’s the anti-Semitism the Media Doesn’t Want to Mention
by David Harsanyi, 2018/11/11, www dot NYPost dot com
Jeremy Rosen [an Orthodox Rabbi] said:
“We were fooling ourselves if we thought that
anti-Semitism had disappeared.
And if the left wing of the Democratic Party
achieves dominance, you can be sure it will increase.”
SOURCE: The One Easy Answer: Blame the Jews
by Jeremy Rosen, 2018/11/27, The Algemeiner