INSANITY: Basketball Great On National TV Threatens To Punch Black People Wearing Trump’s Mugshot [SEE VIDEO]

In a candid interview on CNN, NBA legend Charles Barkley fiercely criticized Donald Trump’s claims about his popularity among black Americans, and threatened to punch any black person wearing a shirt with Trump’s mugshot on it.

Ahead of clinching the Republican primary victory, Trump boasted about the supposed affinity Black people have developed for him, particularly after his arrest related to efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Trump, speaking at the Black Conservative Federation’s annual Honors Gala, claimed, “When I did the mug shot in Atlanta, that mug shot is No. 1. You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The Black population.”

The remark drew a sharp rebuke from Barkley, who expressed disbelief and anger over the notion. “First of all, I’m just gonna say this: if I see a Black person walking around with Trump’s mugshot, I’m [gonna] punch him in the face,” the NBA icon vehemently stated.

The conversation took a lighter turn when King highlighted the legal implications of Barkley’s hypothetical actions, to which he humorously replied, “I will bail myself out and go celebrate.”

However, Barkley’s tone grew serious as he condemned Trump’s comparison of his legal troubles to the historical discrimination faced by Black Americans.

“To compare Black history, when we’ve been discriminated against, to his plight—first of all, he’s a billionaire, and they’re prosecuting him for stuff he did wrong. … Well, some of the stuff is true. They did storm the Capitol, they did say that the election was stolen. Those aren’t lies, Gayle,” Barkley argued.

The NBA legend further criticized Trump for drawing parallels between his experiences and the systemic injustices Black people have endured, labeling it a profound insult.

“He’s had a great life. He’s been President of the United States. To insult Black people who have been discriminated against all these years, to put them in the same category,” Barkley said, adding, “I was just offended.”

