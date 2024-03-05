Trump Vows Mass Deportations Of Illegals, Immunity For Cops Involved In Expulsions

In an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” former President Donald Trump made a bold pledge to initiate “mass deportations” from the very first day should he win a return to the Oval Office, emphasizing a particular focus on empowering local law enforcement in the process.

Trump’s comments came in response to host Chris Salcedo’s question about whether he would order such deportations given that “no foreign national has a right to be here in the United States.”

“Oh, day one,” Trump responded. “We have no choice. And we’ll start with the bad ones. And you know who knows who they are: local police. Local police have to be given back their authority, and they have to be given back their respect and immunity. We’re going to give them immunity.”

Expanding on his stance, Trump argued that the local police are well-acquainted with the individuals in question, suggesting they possess detailed knowledge of those he deems prioritizable for deportation.

“Look, this is not sustainable by any country, even if they weren’t as bad as they are. This is not sustainable by any country. We probably have, I think I heard your numbers, I think you probably have 15 million in actually, which is more than your numbers, and I think that number could reach 20 million people by the time this guy gets out,” Trump added.

Trump framed his policy stance as a critical measure for the country’s future, saying, “We have to get him [Biden] out if we don’t get him out. I don’t think we’re going to have a country left.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)