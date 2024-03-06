Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Lakewood Askan And Chaplain Rabbi Yaakov Wenger Launches Bid For Township Committee


Rabbi Yaakov Wenger, a longtime askan and baal chesed in Lakewood and surrounding towns, has launched a bid for a seat on the Lakewood Township Committee this November, Lakewood Alerts reported Tuesday.

Rabbi Wenger has a long history of askanus and advocacy at the local, county, state, and federal levels, and is the founder of Chesed of Lakewood, as well as the co-founder of Lakewood Shomrim and the National Chaplains Association.

He was also instrumental in establishing the Clear Institute Cultural Diversity Training Program, which is currently mandated for all law enforcement personnel in the state of New Jersey. His highly acclaimed National FEMA Faith-Based Communities Initiative has since been implemented in communities nationwide and earned him the FEMA Building Resilience with Diverse Communities Award.

