WATCH: DeSantis Rips Nikki Haley For Not Endorsing Trump After Pledging She Would


Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called out his former Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley for failing to endorse the presumptive nominee, former President Donald Trump, despite dropping out of the race.

DeSantis told Newsmax that Haley’s defeat on Super Tuesday and subsequent suspension of her campaign was “to be expected” because “she had waged a campaign on the idea that you can somehow win the Republican nomination for president by getting the votes of mostly just non-Republicans, and that just doesn’t work.”

“We saw that play out in Iowa and I said at the time that she didn’t have a pathway, so I’m glad we’re all through that process and, you know, now we’re in a situation where Republicans are staring down the barrel of a President Biden who’s clearly not up to the job,” he added.

When asked about Haley’s refusal to endorse Trump, despite her earlier pledge to do so if the election came down to Trump versus Biden, DeSantis expressed his disappointment. “I signed the pledge and you sign the pledge saying that you’re gonna not take your ball and go home…I honored the pledge and she’s gonna have to make a decision about whether she wants to or not,” he said.

“For me, I tell people, you know, if I say I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna do it.”

