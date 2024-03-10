HISTORIC: Something Spectacular Is Happening Tonight – Very Few Tickets Left

If you appreciate music – particularly Chazzanus and Classics – keep reading.

For the first time ever, an all-separate-seating Chazzanus and Classics concert will be taking place, accompanied by a 50-piece symphony orchestra conducted by Ofir Sobol.

The event, presented by Yochi Briskman, will feature the highly-sought-after Chazzan Nissim Saal, along with Chazzan Motti Boyer and Chazzan Zevi Muller.

Enjoy a special featured performance by Yisroel Lamm and the Philharmonic Experience.

All proceeds of the event will go to Misaskim and Yedid – an organization that cares for Almanos and Yesomim throughout the tri- state area and beyond. The organizations were founded by Reb Yanky Meyer ZT”L.

Only a few tickets are left for this spectacular show – click here to purchase now!