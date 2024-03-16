WATCH: Trump: If I’m Not Elected There’s Going To Be A “Bloodbath”

Former President Donald Trump made a dire prediction during a speech in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, warning that “there will be a bloodbath for the country” if he does not defeat President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential race.

Trump also railed against electric cars and claimed that foreign countries such as Mexico and China have taken over U.S. automobile manufacturing over the last three decades. He vowed to levy a “100% tariff” on cars manufactured in Mexico and sold in the United States if elected.

“If you’re listening, President XI,” Trump told the crowd, “Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars…we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected.”

Trump then pivoted briefly in his speech, promising a “bloodbath” across the country if he doesn’t get elected.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — That’s going to be the least of it,” said Trump. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)