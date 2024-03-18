Sociopath Who Attempted To Kill His Rebbi By Setting Flatbush Home On Fire Gets 25 Years To Life

A maniac who intentionally set his former Yeshiva Chaim Berlin Rebbi’s Flatbush home on fire in June 2019, resulting in three homes being burnt and six people injured – including a six-week-old infant, a firefighter, and two police officers – has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Matthew Karelefsky, 46, whose actions sent shockwaves throughout the Jewish community, was previously convicted by a jury of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, six counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of fourth-degree arson.

The targeted Rebbi and his wife woke up at at approximately 3:50 a.m. on June 13, 2019, to a fire in their three-story multi-family home at 1492 East 17th Street. The fire spread to homes on either side of the property, causing 13 residents to evacuate. Numerous individuals, including a six-week-old infant and two NYPD officers were treated for smoke inhalation. Additionally, one firefighter was treated for bruising suffered while responding to the fire.

Fire Marshals determined the fire at 1492 East 17th Street was intentionally set and that it spread to the adjacent properties. Investigators also determined the fire began underneath the Rebbi’s front porch, where K9 dogs identified the smell of an accelerant and fire marshals discovered remnants of a Kingsford charcoal bag, charcoal, a plastic milk carton, empty lighter fluid containers, lighter boxes and several rags believed to have been drenched in lighter fluid.

In a miracle, while the Rebbi’s home was completely devastated by the blaze, an entire wall of seforim was somehow spared the destructive flames.

Video surveillance taken from across the street from the victims’ homes showed Karelefsky setting the fire. Additionally, video surveillance from a grocery store captured the day before the incident showed him purchasing Kingsford charcoal and matches.

Police arrested the sociopath in Manhattan on June 15, 2019. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing a pink shirt with a white collar—a shirt he was seen wearing walking near the victims’ homes before and after the incident. The defendant has a tattoo on his forearm that reads, “Never let go of the HATRED – KILL Rabbi Max”. He also wrote numerous social media posts expressing his animosity for and intention to harm the victim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)