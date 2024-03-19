NYC Mayors Office Holds Inter-Agency Meeting Regarding Purim Safety [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The Mayor’s Jewish Advisory Council organized a community-wide pre-Purim safety meeting that was held at Touro College in Flatbush on Monday.

This event featured presentations from NYPD officials and other local leaders, including NYPD Community Affairs Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, NYPD Brooklyn South Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, NYPD Community Affairs Lieutenant Yitzy Jablonsky.

Senior Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams Joel Eisdorfer, and Fred Kreizman of the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit were there on behalf of mayor Eric Adams.

Coordinators from from Flatbush Shomrim Bob Moskovitz and Tzvi Weil, as well as coordinators from Boro Park Shomrim, were also present. NYPD Clergy Liaison Yehuda Eckstein⁩, Councilman Kalman Yeger, and many others were in attendance. The meeting was open to the entire community.