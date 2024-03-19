NYU Moves To Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing The School Of Ignoring Antisemitism On Campus

New York University (NYU) has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Jewish students alleging mistreatment and antisemitism on campus, stating that it has taken “decisive” action to address the issue. In a Monday night filing in Manhattan federal court, NYU claims that reports of antisemitism have significantly declined, sometimes to near zero, following a surge after the October 7 attacks in southern Israel.

The university argues that student victims of antisemitism lack legal standing to demand sweeping changes and that it has taken “far more” steps than required by law to address their concerns. These steps include the adoption of a “10 Point Plan” that boosts on-campus security and disciplines individuals who violate anti-discrimination policies.

“NYU recognizes that the past few months have been profoundly challenging for many members of its community, including its Jewish and Israeli students, but plaintiffs allegations do not state a claim,” it says. “There is no need for this court’s intervention now, and likely never will be.”

Lawyers for the plaintiffs have not yet responded to requests for comment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)