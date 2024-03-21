Presidential Candidate RFK Jr: Any Other Nation Attacked By Hamas Like On Oct. 7 Would Have Annihilated Gaza

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voiced staunch support for Israel in a recent Reuters interview, calling it a “moral nation” that is justly responding to Hamas provocations with its attacks on Gaza. Kennedy questioned the need for a six-week ceasefire backed by President Joe Biden, stating, “I don’t even know what that means right now.”

Kennedy expressed skepticism towards previous ceasefires, which he says “has been used by Hamas to rearm, to rebuild and then launch another surprise attack. So what would be different this time?”

He compared Israel’s situation to the US involvement in World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbor, stating that Israel did not choose this war.

Kennedy placed blame on Hamas for Gaza’s destruction, citing their failure to embrace a two-state solution and their attacks on Israeli cities.

“Any other nation that was adjacent to a neighboring nation that was bombing it with rockets, sending commandos over to murder its citizens, pledging itself to murder every person in that nation and annihilate it, would go and level it with aerial bombardment,” Kennedy said. “But Israel is a moral nation. So it didn’t do that. Instead, it built an Iron Dome to protect itself so it would not have to go into Gaza.”

Kennedy says Hamas gave Israeli leaders no choice after the October 7 terror attack, which killed 1,200 people and captured 253 hostages. He suggested that a US president should contact leaders from Russia, Turkey, and Egypt to put an end to Hamas.

