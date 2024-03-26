COMMUNITY ON EDGE: Gang Robs Jewish Man On His Way To Shacharis In Baltimore

Nerves are frazzled in Baltimore’s Jewish community, as a recent crime wave impacting local neighborhoods crested with the armed carjacking of a Jewish man on his way to shul Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Ranchleigh shortly after 7 a.m., when a dark-colored Kia Optima sedan pulled up.

Two black teens sporting ski masks proceeded to steal a vehicle on Clarington Road, then brought it to Pebble Brook Road, where they abandoned the vehicle near Kehillas Meor Hatorah.

The teens then spotted a Jewish man, Eli Neuberger, heading to shul, and began chasing him. Neuberger fled, but then watched in horror as the gang targeted another Jewish man, Dovi Ziskind, who had just parked his SUV as he headed to Shacharis. The thugs forced Ziskind out of his vehicle and shoved him to the ground, stealing his wallet.

The thieves then fled the scene in the vehicle in which they arrived.

Several other similar incidents were reported Tuesday morning in other nearby neighborhoods, with law enforcement suspecting the incidents are related.

Police and Baltimore Shomrim are now searching for a black Kia Optima with tag 4BA3705.

As the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, detectives with the Pikesville Precinct are asking anyone with information about the case to please contact 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)