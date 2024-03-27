THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE, SCHUMER: Sen. Fetterman Tells VP Harris To Get A Grip On Israel-Hamas War

Senator John Fetterman has once again demonstrated his staunch support for Israel by openly berating Vice President Kamala Harris’ suggestion that there may be “consequences” for Israel if it launches an assault on Rafah, a stronghold of the terrorist group Hamas.

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake,” Harris told ABC’s This Week. “I have studied the maps – there’s nowhere for those folks to go. And we’re looking at about a million and a half people in Rafah who are there because they were told to go there.”

When asked if there would be consequences for Israel if it moves on Rafah, Harris replied, “I am ruling out nothing.”

Fetterman blasted Harris’ stance, stating, “Hard disagree. Israel has the right to prosecute Hamas to surrender or to be eliminated. Hamas owns every innocent death for their cowardice hiding behind Palestinian lives.”

Fetterman has emerged as one of Israel’s strongest allies in the Senate since the Oct. 7 massacre. Meanwhile, relations between President Biden’s administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government continue to deteriorate. Netanyahu has vowed to invade Rafah, with or without U.S. approval.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)