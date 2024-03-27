CAN’T STAND THE HEAT: White House Press Sec. Hangs Up Mid-Interview After Question About Biden’s Mental Health

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre abruptly ended an interview with 99.3 WBT Charlotte News Director Mark Garrison on Tuesday, ahead of President Biden’s visit to Raleigh. The interview was cut short after Garrison asked a question about President Biden’s mental health.

“That is incredibly offensive. I’m not going to take the premise of your question. It’s insulting,” Jean-Pierre responded before moving on to the next question.

“And so I’m not even going to truly, truly, really, you know, take, take the premise of your question. I think it is incredibly insulting. And, and so we can, you know, we can move on to the next question,” she said.

The interviewer then asked a question about rising gas and grocery prices, asking, “How does Mr. Biden win votes when people don’t have as much disposable income?”

“Look, the president understands,” Jean-Pierre replied. “He grew up in a middle-class, working-class family in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He gets it. He understands how difficult it is for Americans who are sitting around their kitchen table every month trying to figure out what they’re going to pay for. You have to remember, when the president walked into this administration, there were multiple crises happening.”

“There was COVID, the economy was in a tailspin because of the last administration, because of what President Trump left us with. Now you’re asking me about gas prices. The president took action on gas prices. Let’s not forget Russia’s invasion on Ukraine skyrocketed prices of gas. And because the president took action, we see we are in a different place than we were a year ago in gas prices. Eggs, milk, seafood products, all the important groceries, those costs have gone down because of what this president has been able to do.”

“And, and with that, thank you so much, Mark. Have an amazing, amazing day,” Jean-Pierre said before hanging up the phone.

Radio host Brett Winterble reacted in shock, saying, “Wow, wow, wow,” and praised Garrison for asking “salient, important questions” that were “not out of bounds” in any way.

Garrison noted that the White House had reached out for the interview and expressed surprise that it was cut short, saying he had additional questions that would now go unasked.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)