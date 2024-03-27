NO GRASP OF REALITY: Biden Says He Took Train Over Collapsed Bridge – Which Never Carried Trains

President Biden has made another embarrassing slip-up, claiming to have commuted by train over the Francis Scott Key Bridge “many, many times” despite the bridge having no rail lines. The President made the statement during a press conference on the recent bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland.

“At about 1:30 [a.m. Tuesday], a container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which I’ve been over many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either on a train or by car,” the president said. “I’ve been to Baltimore Harbor many times.”

The Francis Scott Key Bridge has never had any railway lines and has only been used as a roadway since its construction in the early 1970s.

When questioned about the statement, a White House official clarified that the President was “clearly” describing driving over the bridge. However, the gaffe has raised concerns about the President’s accuracy and attention to detail.

This is not the first time President Biden has made a mistake. In recent months, he has mixed up the office he was running for, claimed to have spoken to deceased world leaders, and met with individuals who had passed away decades ago.

The President’s age has also come under scrutiny, with many wondering if his 81 years are affecting his performance.

As one observer noted, “It’s not just a small slip-up. It’s a significant error that raises questions about his grasp of reality.”

