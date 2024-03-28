GRIDLOCK ALERT: Biden, Obama, Clinton In NYC For Fundraiser; Trump Heads To Wake For Slain NYPD Officer

Midtown Manhattan braces for gridlock on Thursday as President Biden, along with former Presidents Obama and Clinton, descends upon the city for a fundraiser.

President Biden is scheduled to touch down at JFK Airport around 12:30 p.m., making his way to New York City for the fundraising event. Joining him will be former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, marking a convergence of over three decades of Democratic leadership.

As the presidential entourage arrives in Manhattan by 1 p.m., authorities will tighten security measures, leading to street closures and anticipated heavy traffic in the vicinity.

The fundraiser, slated to commence at 8 p.m. at Radio City Music Hall, is already preparing for potential disruptions, with guardrails installed in anticipation of pro-Palestinian protests expected to kick off at 5 p.m.

In a separate event, former President Trump is also scheduled to visit Manhattan on Thursday. Additionally, he will pay his respects at the wake for fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park.

