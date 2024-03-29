BIGTIME BACKLASH: Gov. Hochul Kicked Out Of Slain Officer’s Wake Over Bail Reform Anger

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was unceremoniously tossed from the wake of fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller on Friday afternoon. Hochul had arrived at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island for the second day of viewings, but her presence was met with disapproval from those in attendance.

According to the New York Post citing law enforcement sources, Hochul was only in the venue for approximately 10 minutes before being asked to leave. A person was overheard saying “Get her outta here” from inside the crowded funeral home.

As Hochul departed, she was confronted by a man in a black suit who spoke intensely and gestured towards her. Several police officers waiting outside the funeral home clapped as the man walked away.

The incident comes amid intense criticism of Hochul and other New York lawmakers over bail reform, which has been linked to the shooting death of Officer Diller. One of the suspects implicated in the shooting was released on a gun charge last spring, sparking outrage among law enforcement and the community.

In a letter ahead of the weekend services, Sergeants Benevolent Association President Vincent J. Vallelong blasted City Council members, warning them not to attend the services. Vallelong argued that their presence would be a “stain on the legacy of a true hero” and that they should feel “morally responsible” for Officer Diller’s killing.

