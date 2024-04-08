BOEING 737 AGAIN: Engine Cover Rips Off Southwest Airlines Flight Midair

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into an incident involving a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, where an engine cowling fell off during takeoff from Denver International Airport on Sunday. The plane, carrying 135 passengers and six crew members, returned to the airport safely and was towed to the gate.

The incident occurred when the engine cowling detached and struck the wing flap, prompting the flight to return to Denver instead of continuing to its intended destination in Houston. No injuries were reported, and Southwest Airlines flew the passengers to Houston on another plane three hours behind schedule.

The incident comes amid intense scrutiny of Boeing, following a recent door plug panel incident on a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet. The FAA has grounded the MAX 9, barred Boeing from increasing production, and ordered a comprehensive plan to address quality-control issues.

The 737-800 is an earlier generation of the best-selling 737 from the current MAX. The FAA is investigating several other recent Southwest Boeing engine issues, including aborted takeoffs and returns to airports due to engine problems.

The incident has raised concerns about Boeing’s production quality and maintenance practices. Southwest Airlines has declined to comment on when the plane’s engine had last undergone maintenance.

