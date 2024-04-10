TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN: “Jews Who Vote For Biden Should Have Their Head Examined”

Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned the mental fitness of Jewish voters who back President Joe Biden. Speaking in Atlanta ahead of a fundraiser, the presumptive Republican nominee renewed his running criticism of Biden’s reaction to the Israel-Hamas war.

“Biden has totally lost control of the Israel situation,” said Trump. “Any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined.”

Trump spoke after Biden last week warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that future U.S. support for Israel’s Gaza war depends on the swift implementation of new steps to protect civilians and aid workers.

In Trump’s interpretation, Biden “has totally abandoned Israel.”

The Gaza conflict has sandwiched Biden between conservatives who want stalwart support for Netanyahu’s government, and progressives. Biden’s left flank, though, is dominated by progressives incensed by Israel’s retaliation in Gaza. The president has repeatedly been greeted by protesters throughout his spring travels, and activists have organized votes against Biden in many Democratic primaries, even as he coasts to renomination.

The president’s campaign pushed back on Wednesday.

“Jewish Americans do not need to be ‘spoken to’ or threatened by Donald Trump,” said Biden spokesman James Singer. “This is what Trump does, using division and hate as political weapons while seeking power for himself. Voters of all stripes will reject his chaos, violence and unhinged threats once again in November.”

