WATCH AND CRINGE: President Biden’s Latest Brutal Gaffe: “Elect Me, I’m in the 20th Century”

During a joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President Biden unleashed his gaffe machine in full force, making a statement that has sparked – for the billionth time – concern and criticism about his age and fitness for office.

When asked about the recent Arizona Supreme Court ruling on abortion, Biden replied, “Elect me, I’m in the 20, 20th century.”

He then corrected himself, saying, “21st century, not back then. They weren’t even a state.”

The moment has gone viral, with many questioning whether Biden, at 81, is too old for another four-year term.

In the same press conference, Biden was seen reading from his notecard of approved reporters he’s allowed to call on: “Third, next question, who do I call on next? Hang on a sec, I got my list here, hang on…”

This is far from the first time Biden has made a gaffe, and his mental fitness for office has been a topic of concern for many voters. Polls show that a majority of Americans have doubts about his ability to serve another term, which would see him reach the age of 86 by its completion.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump, who is 77, has argued that he retains his cognitive abilities better than Biden, a claim that many Americans seem to agree with.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)