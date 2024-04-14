Talmidim Gather by the Thousands in Advance of Bein Hazmanim In Lakewood, Monsey [PHOTOS]

Thousands of bochurim gathered in multiple locations last week to hear divrei hisorerus before the upcoming Pesach bein hazmanim. The gatherings, sponsored by Agudas Yisroel and arranged with the help of dedicated askanim in the respective locations, included close to 3,000 talmidim in Lakewood, 1,000 in Monsey, and a hookup to Montreal, and were directed at bochurim from Bais Medrash and 11th 12th grades.

The asifos, called to prepare bochurim for bein hazmanim in the shadow of the war in Eretz Yisroel, and in light of the threat to bnei yeshiva in Eretz Yisroel, were addressed by many of the Gedolei Yisroel.

In Lakewood, Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Rabbi Aryeh Malkiel Kotler, Rosh HaYeshiva of Beth Medrash Govoha, and Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Rabbi Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Mir, addressed the bochurim, with Rabbi Nochum Binder, Rav of Hampshire Hills, giving divrei chizuk and introducing the speakers. In Monsey, Rabbi Uren Reich, Rosh HaYeshiva of Yeshivas Ohr Zechariah and HaRav Dovid Breslauer shlit”a, Rosh Kollel of Yeshiva Gedolah Zichron Moshe, addressed the bochurim, with Rabbi Avrohom Yeshaya Rosenman of Yeshivas Bais Binyomin introducing the speakers and giving divrei chizuk.

In addition, to the speakers at each location, two of the Gedolei Eretz Yisrael, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, and Rabbi Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, spoke to the bochurim via video.

The ruach in both halls, filled to capacity with the “Ligyono shel Melech” – the Ribono Shel Olam’s special forces – was truly electric, with each bachur leaving the evening inspired by the Gedolei Yisrael with a mission for this Bein Hazmanim.

Agudas Yisroel is pleased to be able to share videos of the divrei chizuk at the event, available by clicking here. Other locations for asifos are being explored over the next few days before bein hazmanim, and communities wishing to participate should email [email protected].

