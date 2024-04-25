Assemblyman Eichenstein To Sponsor FREE Family Pesach Extravaganzas In Midwood And Boro Park

Chol Hamoed is family time, and there’s no better way to spend it than at a neighborhood Pesach Extravaganza featuring a wide variety of rides, activities, and entertainment, and all at no cost.

On Thursday, April 25th, Assemblyman Eichenstein will join with COJO of Flatbush in presenting a Family Fun Extravaganza at East 17th Street between Avenues L and M in Midwood. The event, which is scheduled for 12:00 to 5:00 PM will include a concert performance by superstars Uri Davidi and R’ Shloime Taussig, as well as a Ben Cohen Magic Show and a Simon Sez activity by Simon Hyman.

But that’s just for starters. The event will also feature a monkey show, bumper cars, free pony rides, free balloons and cotton candy, free healthy snacks and drinks, and more. It’s an event that the whole family will enjoy.

On Friday, April 26th, the second day of Chol Hamoed, Assemblyman Eichenstein will join forces with the BPCC to present the neighborhood with an event that includes lots of rides, inflatables, a petting zoo, a photo booth, a face painter, balloon sculptures, and a caricaturist. The amazing Uncle Moishy will perform as will Nikolas the Ventriloquist and a magician. Free healthy snacks and drinks will be available for all. Chaim Perlowitz will serve as MC for this event which will be held at the 18th Avenue Park from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. To avoid waiting in line, families can pre-register for the event at www.bpjcc.org.

“These Extravaganzas are open to everyone in the neighborhood who wants to enjoy a day of fun. They are among my favorite events and I look forward to these all year long,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “There’s nothing as gratifying as watching hundreds of local families as they enjoy an amazing Chol Hamoed outing together without the need to travel to distant locations or spend a fortune. I urge everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and join us for a great experience that will enhance Yom Tov for your entire family.”

“We are proud to once again partner with Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein in service to the Boro Park community with the annual Family Extravaganza. This fun packed day will bring smiles and holiday joy to the countless families who attend,” said Avi Greenstein, CEO of BPJCC. “We are appreciative to Assemblyman Eichenstein for sponsoring this yearly event and choosing the Boro Park Jewish Community Council as community partners.”

“COJO Flatbush, and indeed the community at large, owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein for once again sponsoring our Chol Hamoed Family Fun Extravaganza, to be held on Thursday, April 25.” said Louis. P. Welz, CEO, COJO Flatbush. “Chock full of rides, games, music – as well as snacks galore – this event allows children to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon without having to leave the neighborhood, while saving parents the expense usually associated with a full menu of entertainment. Thank you again, Simcha, for enabling so many families to have an additional measure of Simcha – joyful happiness – on Pesach.”