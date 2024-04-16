Doctors Urge Vaccination As US Sees Alarming Rise in Measles Cases

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a significant increase in measles cases in the United States during the first quarter of 2024. According to the report, 338 measles cases have been reported since January 1, 2020, with 97 of those cases occurring between January 1 and March 28, 2024. As of April 11, the number of cases in 2024 has risen to 121.

The CDC report emphasizes the importance of maintaining high levels of measles vaccine coverage to prevent the spread of the disease. Undervaccinated communities are urged to get immunized, as over 90% of people infected since 2020 were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

The CDC also recommended additional efforts to increase routine vaccination coverage, encourage vaccination before international travel, identify communities at risk for measles transmission, and rapidly investigate suspected measles cases.

Children should receive their first dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and their second and final dose between four and six years of age.

The first measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, and the disease was considered eliminated from the US in 2000 before making a resurgence in recent years due to low vaccination rates in some communities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)