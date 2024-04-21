Met Police Chief Under Fire for Telling Jew He’s “Too Openly Jewish” And Is “Agitating” Anti-Israel Demonstrators

The head of London’s Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, is facing calls to resign after a British campaigner against antisemitism was told he was “too openly Jewish” to approach an anti-Israel march last week.

Gideon Falter, head of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, condemned the incident, saying: “The Met has dented the confidence of Jewish Londoners and for that reason we feel that Sir Mark Rowley has to go. He’s lost control of the streets and he needs to either resign or be removed. How else is this going to change?”

Falter was prevented from crossing a road in London by a police officer who feared his presence could prompt a “reaction” because he was “quite openly Jewish.” The incident was captured on video and released by the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Falter, who was walking through London after attending a synagogue, said he was not part of “any protest or counterprotest.” He was told by another officer that if he did not agree to be escorted from the area, he would be arrested.

The Metropolitan Police initially apologized, saying Falter’s presence could be seen as “provocative,” but later retracted the statement and issued a new apology.

