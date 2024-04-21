Sireifas Chometz Info For Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River

The Lakewood Board of Fire Commissioners, Fire Chief Jonathan Yahr, Chaplain Rabbi Moshe Rotberg¸ members of the Lakewood Fire Department, and the Office of the Ocean County Fire Marshall remind the community to be aware of the hazards involved in a Chametz Burning experience.

Only the following sites, open Monday April 22 from 7:00 a.m. to Noon, have authorized by the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office:

Parking Lot of Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stadium; Patrick Park – 1000 Vine Street; D’zio Park – New Hampshire Avenue & Locust Street; 175 Sunset Road – Khal Zichron Yaakov; Private Way and 7th Street – BMG; Clifton Avenue and 10th Street – BMG; Frank Bartolf Park – Brook Road; and Pine Park.

Be mindful of the following hazards in the Chametz Burning experience:

Only plan to burn Chametz, not anything else. Throwing garbage into the fires contributes to larger than necessary fires that increase the risk of injury.

DO NOT throw any flammable or combustible items into the fire or any bottles, both glass and plastic, because these may explode and lead to glass and metal shards being spewed into the crowd.

DO NOT throw any cans (i.e., baked beans, soups, etc.) into the fire because these may explode and lead to hot liquid being sprayed into the crowd.

DO NOT wrap your bread in silver foil because it will not burn.

Maintain a safe distance of at least 15 feet to avoid the risk of injury or exposure to flames. A sudden wind direction change can result in the fire changing direction.

Children should always remain supervised to prevent accidents or burns.

Follow the instructions from the firefighters and police officers, move away from the fire once items have been thrown in to keep the area close to the fire from overcrowding.

The Fire Department reminds everyone that unauthorized burns are illegal; however, if you must burn the Chometz on your own, only use a portable, outdoor, solid-fuel-burning fireplace that may be constructed of steel, concrete, clay, or other noncombustible material. Fireplaces (i.e., fire pits, chimneys, charcoal barbecue grill, etc.) shall be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and shall not be placed within 15 feet of a structure (i.e.: house, shed, deck, etc.) or combustible material.

