ALERT: Brooklyn Half Marathon Today; See List Of Street Closures

On Sunday, April 28, more than 20,000 participants are expected to race through Brooklyn in the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon. The race will kick off in North Brooklyn and take runners on a scenic route under the Williamsburg, Manhattan, and Brooklyn bridges. Participants will pass through notable neighborhoods like Dumbo and downtown Brooklyn, continue along Flatbush Avenue, travel down Eastern Parkway, and finish the race in Prospect Park.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Berry Street between North 12th Street and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Berry Street and Lorimer Street Bedford Avenue

Lorimer Street between Bedford Avenue and Driggs Avenue

Driggs Avenue between Lorimer Street and North 12th Street

North 12th Street between Driggs Avenue and Berry Street

Bedford Avenue between North 12th Street and Lorimer Street Nassau Avenue

Route:

Nassau Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Kent Avenue

Kent Avenue between Franklin Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton Street between Front Street and Cadman Plaza West

Cadman Plaza West between Old Fulton Street and Montague Street

Court Street between Montague Street and Joralemon Street

Joralemon Street between Court Street and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Fulton Street

Fulton Street between Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Joralemon Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Fulton Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Brooklyn Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Empire Boulevard