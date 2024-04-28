CNN POLL: Majority of Voters Say Trump Presidency Was A Success, Joe Biden Is A Failure

Recent polling continues to bring favorable news for former President Donald Trump while President Joe Biden struggles to bolster his appeal among American voters as the November presidential election approaches. Despite some improvements in recent national and state-level polls, Biden appears to be facing an uphill battle in a polarized political environment.

A new CNN/SSRS poll reveals a shift in public perception with 55 percent of Americans now viewing Trump’s presidency as successful, contrasting sharply with 61 percent who see Biden’s tenure as unsuccessful. This marks a significant reversal from January 2021, when the same percentage viewed Trump’s term as a failure, following the January 6 Capitol riot.

In a direct electoral matchup, Trump currently leads Biden by six points, holding 49 percent support compared to Biden’s 43 percent—a slight decline for Biden from earlier this year. Trump also shows strength among younger voters, commanding the support of 51 percent of those under 35, compared to Biden’s 40 percent.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)