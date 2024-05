YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Yisroel Moshe Fried Z”L, the Morah D’Asra of Khal Neustadt in Lakewood, who was Niftar over Yom Tov following an illness.

The Levaya was held on Tuesday, the second day of Yom Tov, in front of his Bais Medrash on County Line Road.

The Kevura took place in Monsey, not far from the Kever of the Skulener Rebbe.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…