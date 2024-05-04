BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petira of HaRav Yechiel Yitzchok Perr ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva of Far Rockaway

It is with deep regret that YWN informs you of the petirah of HaRav Yechiel Yitzchok Perr Zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Far Rockaway. He was Niftar over Shabbos after an illness. He was 89.

Rav Perr zt”l was born and raised in South Ozone Park, Queens, where his father, Rav Menachem Mendel Perr zt”l served as Rav for more than half a century. He enrolled for Mesivta at Yeshiva Chaim Berlin and later joined the Yeshiva of Philadelphia for his Bais Medrash years. Following his stint in Philadelphia, he went to Bais Medrash Govoah in Lakewood, where he learned under the tutelage of Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l from 1954 to 1962.

In 1969, Rav Perr established the Yeshiva of Far Rockaway, gradually growing it from a small yeshiva into the vibrant Makom Torah it is today.

Over his years as Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Yechiel Yitzchok imbued an incredible Simchas Hatorah in his thousands of Talmidim, gently urging and guiding them towards becoming true Ovdei Hashem. He served not only as their Rosh Yeshiva, but also as a father, a confidante, and when necessary, a friend.

Tens of thousands of people – Talmidim and otherwise – benefitted tremendously from Rav Yechiel Yitzchok’s wisdom, advice, and guidance that he imparted over his many decades in Avodas Hakodesh. His Petirah marks the end of a chapter of greatness, and leaves untold numbers of people heartbroken and bereft of their leader.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 11 AM Sunday at Yeshiva of Far Rockaway, 802 Hicksville Road, Far Rockaway, NY 11691.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)