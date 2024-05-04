Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NYPD: We Recovered Weapons and Terrorism Materials from Anti-Israel Protest at Columbia University


The New York Police Department has released photos of items recovered from a Columbia University building occupied by anti-Israel protesters. The items include gas masks, helmets, goggles, hammers, knives, ropes, and a book on terrorism.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry shared the photos on social media, writing, “These are not the tools of students protesting, these are the tools of agitators, of people who were working on something nefarious.”

The Columbia Jewish Alumni Association responded to the NYPD’s post, criticizing university staff who had spoken out against the police dispersal of the anti-Israel encampment. “You are a disgrace,” the group said.

The incident began on Tuesday night when protesters broke into Hamilton Hall and barricaded themselves inside. Police cleared the building and made over 100 arrests on Thursday when they dispersed the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



