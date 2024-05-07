GROUNDBREAKING: Roshei Yeshiva Unveil New Steps Being Taken to Address Shidduch Crisis

As the pain of Bnos Yisroel grows over the ever-worsening struggles with Shidduchim, a large group of Roshei Yeshiva met today in Lakewood to unveil new they are taking to address the crisis and that will be independently applied by the Roshei Yeshiva in their respective yeshivos.

Led by senior roshei yeshiva Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, Rav Mottel Dick, Rav Mendel Slomovitz, Rav Shlomo Feivel Schustal, and Rav Elya Chaim Swerdloff, and under the guidance of Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the meeting brought together numerous roshei yeshiva who unanimously agreed to implement a new takana requiring bochurim to leave their yeshivos and go to Eretz Yisroel by third year Pesach at the latest.

While the exact implementation date is yet to be determined, the change is expected to take effect once yeshivos have adapted to the new requirements.

Crucially, the responsibility for resolving the Shidduch Crisis is not solely being placed on the bochurim. Girls are also being asked to make a significant adjustment by delaying the start of their dating after returning from seminary by one year.

The roshei yeshiva emphasized that the cooperation of girls and their parents is crucial, as the changes for bochurim alone will not suffice to fully address the issue. A comprehensive campaign is planned for the coming months to encourage, persuade, and incentivize girls and their parents to postpone dating for a while after seminary. Details of this campaign are forthcoming.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking follows months of intense effort, building on a pivotal visit by a group of roshei yeshiva to Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch in Eretz Yisroel several months ago. During this initial meeting, the group explored the initiative to address the Shidduch Crisis. Since then, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch has traveled to America, meeting with roshei yeshiva who had questions or expressed reservations about the plan, further refining the approach and garnering support for this critical effort.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)