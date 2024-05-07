Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Visits Artillery Battery in Rafah, Vows to Eliminate Hamas

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited an artillery battery in the Rafah area on Tuesday, to show support for the troops stationed there. The battery provides crucial fire support to IDF troops operating in the region.

During his visit, Minister Gallant addressed the soldiers, emphasizing the significance of their mission. “The terrorists who attacked Sufa, Holit, Yated, Yevul, Neveh, and other communities came from Rafah. We are targeting those who murdered our children,” he stated.

Gallant reiterated his commitment to eliminating Hamas, saying, “Yesterday, I directed the IDF to enter Rafah, take the crossing, and complete its missions. This operation will continue until we destroy Hamas in Rafah and the entire Gaza Strip, or until the first hostage returns.”

The Defense Minister emphasized Israel’s willingness to make compromises to secure the release of hostages but warned that if that option is no longer viable, the military operation will intensify. “We will ‘deepen’ the operation across the Gaza Strip – in the south, center, and north. Hamas only responds to force, so we will increase our actions, and military pressure will crush the Hamas terrorist organization.”

