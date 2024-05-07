Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Visits Artillery Battery in Rafah, Vows to Eliminate Hamas


Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited an artillery battery in the Rafah area on Tuesday, to show support for the troops stationed there. The battery provides crucial fire support to IDF troops operating in the region.

During his visit, Minister Gallant addressed the soldiers, emphasizing the significance of their mission. “The terrorists who attacked Sufa, Holit, Yated, Yevul, Neveh, and other communities came from Rafah. We are targeting those who murdered our children,” he stated.

Gallant reiterated his commitment to eliminating Hamas, saying, “Yesterday, I directed the IDF to enter Rafah, take the crossing, and complete its missions. This operation will continue until we destroy Hamas in Rafah and the entire Gaza Strip, or until the first hostage returns.”

The Defense Minister emphasized Israel’s willingness to make compromises to secure the release of hostages but warned that if that option is no longer viable, the military operation will intensify. “We will ‘deepen’ the operation across the Gaza Strip – in the south, center, and north. Hamas only responds to force, so we will increase our actions, and military pressure will crush the Hamas terrorist organization.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ALLY OR FOE? As US Blocks Arms Delivery, Admits It Ceded To Leftists In Report On IDF’s Use Of Arms In Gaza

White House Calls on Hamas Leader Sinwar To Hold Press Conference Explaining His War Aims

FOR SHAME: Neturei Karta’s Terrorist-Loving Yisroel Dovid Weiss Burns American Flag [VIDEO]

Rafah Op Is “Limited,” Meant To Pressure Hamas, Hostage Talks Are Continuing

AGAIN: IDF Downs Suicide Drone On The Way To Israel From “The East”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network