Trump Leads Biden In Swing State Pennsylvania, AARP Poll Finds


A new AARP poll shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania. In a head-to-head matchup, Trump has a four-point lead over Biden, with 49% support compared to Biden’s 45%. This lead increases to five points when third-party candidates are included, with Trump receiving 46% support to Biden’s 41%.

Among voters aged 50 and older, Trump’s lead is even more significant, with a wider margin on both ballots. However, voters aged 18-49 are more divided. Trump’s support among Republicans is more consolidated than Biden’s among Democrats, and he also has a slight edge among independents.

The poll also revealed that Biden has a negative net job approval rating of -26, compared to Trump’s positive rating of +4. This coincides with a recent CBS News survey finding that around half of voters in swing states believe the economy has worsened under Biden.

  1. considering how skewed to the left these polls have historically been, if this one is showing trump +4 then it must actually be trump +14

