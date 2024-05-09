Trump Leads Biden In Swing State Pennsylvania, AARP Poll Finds

A new AARP poll shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania. In a head-to-head matchup, Trump has a four-point lead over Biden, with 49% support compared to Biden’s 45%. This lead increases to five points when third-party candidates are included, with Trump receiving 46% support to Biden’s 41%.

Among voters aged 50 and older, Trump’s lead is even more significant, with a wider margin on both ballots. However, voters aged 18-49 are more divided. Trump’s support among Republicans is more consolidated than Biden’s among Democrats, and he also has a slight edge among independents.

The poll also revealed that Biden has a negative net job approval rating of -26, compared to Trump’s positive rating of +4. This coincides with a recent CBS News survey finding that around half of voters in swing states believe the economy has worsened under Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)