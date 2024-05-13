DEMS TURN ON HILLARY: Clinton Attacked For Being “Dismissive” Of Pro-Hamas Protestors

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has come under criticism from a fellow Democrat, Senator Chris Van Hollen, for her recent comments blasting anti-Israel student protesters as ignorant about Middle Eastern affairs.
“They don’t know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or, frankly, about history in many areas of the world, including our own country,” Clinton said.
She also referenced an offer made by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, to then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, highlighting the proposed 96% territorial compromise.
“They don’t know that…an offer was made to Palestinians for a state on 96% of the existing territory occupied by the Palestinians,” Clinton said, “with 4% of Israel to be given to reach 100% of the amount of territory that was hoped for.”
Senator Van Hollen has responded by accusing Clinton of being “quite dismissive of students’ concerns.”
Yep, I remember that. Under Ehud Olmert and Ehud Barak they were even willing to give part of East Jerusalem as their “capital”. I still remember signs hanging indicating the danger this would involve. It showed how they’d be able to shoot at the Kosel plaza. They never got anything close to this offered to them and yet the fools rejected this too! As Aba Eban famously once said ; the “Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity”.