DEMS TURN ON HILLARY: Clinton Attacked For Being “Dismissive” Of Pro-Hamas Protestors

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has come under criticism from a fellow Democrat, Senator Chris Van Hollen, for her recent comments blasting anti-Israel student protesters as ignorant about Middle Eastern affairs.

“They don’t know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or, frankly, about history in many areas of the world, including our own country,” Clinton said.

She also referenced an offer made by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, to then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, highlighting the proposed 96% territorial compromise.

“They don’t know that…an offer was made to Palestinians for a state on 96% of the existing territory occupied by the Palestinians,” Clinton said, “with 4% of Israel to be given to reach 100% of the amount of territory that was hoped for.”

Senator Van Hollen has responded by accusing Clinton of being “quite dismissive of students’ concerns.”

Cry more, Van Hollen.

