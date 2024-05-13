Jewish Population In New York City Hits 1.4 Million, With A 37% Intermarriage Rate

A survey conducted by the UJA-Federation of New York has revealed that nearly 1.4 million Jews currently reside in New York City and its surrounding areas. The study, which covers the five boroughs of New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island), as well as Westchester County and Long Island, provides valuable insights into the demographic data, Jewish affiliation, and socio-economic status of the Jewish population in the region.

According to the survey, 20% of New York Jews identify as Reform, 19% as Orthodox, 15% as Conservative, and 46% do not identify with any religious denomination. Additionally, the survey found that approximately 13,000 Holocaust survivors call New York home, with the majority residing in Brooklyn.

Sadly, the survey also revealed that about 37% of married couples in the Jewish community are intermarried, with one Jewish spouse and one non-Jewish spouse.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)