“JEWS GENOCIDED GERMANS”: Laughably Antisemitic Flyers Placed On Cars In Chicago’s West Rogers Park

Handwritten placards containing antisemitic accusations and threats were placed on numerous cars in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood overnight Monday. The hateful messages included claims such as “Jews did 9/11,” “The evil, Jewish Talmud justifies genocide of non-Jews!,” “Jews are behind Covid,” and “Jews will never tell you of how they genocided the Germans and East Europeans.”

At least one of the placards contained a direct threat against Jews, according to a source who spoke to Yeshiva World News. As a result, the Chicago Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident, and the FBI is reportedly involved as well.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to identify those responsible for the hateful messages.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)