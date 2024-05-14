COWARDS: Agudah NJ Director Shlomo Schorr Slams “Shocking” Cancellation Of Legislative Hearing On Antisemitism Over Safety Fears

Agudah’s New Jersey Office issued a scathing statement on Monday night condemning New Jersey legislative leaders for an abrupt cancelation of a hearing on the definition of antisemitism:

Agudath Israel of America’s New Jersey’s office is shocked to learn that bill S1292, which proposes the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism within the state of New Jersey, will not be heard in committee due to “safety concerns.”

While we acknowledge the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved in the legislative process, this decision impedes crucial discourse during a time when we are experiencing an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents across the state, as was detailed in the recent report from the Attorney General’s office, which noted that once again, in 2023, Jews were the most targeted religious group in the state.

“The IHRA definition of antisemitism serves as an essential tool in combating the pervasive and insidious threat of antisemitism in our communities,” said Shlomo Schorr, Director of Legislative Affairs for the New Jersey office.

“It provides a clear framework for identifying and addressing acts of hatred and discrimination against Jewish people. By not holding a hearing, we risk missing a critical opportunity to educate, discuss, and adopt measures that could help protect the Jewish community and uphold our state’s commitment to justice and equality,” Schorr continued.

“The need for such a bill is perfectly illustrated by the fact that Jews are being denied the ability to testify in support of a bill granting them protections from antisemitism due to the threat of antisemites disrupting the hearing.”

“We urge the Senate leadership to reconsider their decision and find alternative means to ensure both safety and the continuation of this important legislative process,” he added.