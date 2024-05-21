When Eliyahu Hanavi Will Come The First Thing He Will Demand Is Shabbos!

A Clarion Call for Shemiras Shabbos from the Home of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, Shlita

It was a small meeting in the home of Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, but one that is destined to make a big, massive, transformative change in Klal Yisrael.

Last week, a delegation of prominent Rabbanim in Lakewood led by HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Meir Katz, shlita, senior dayan and posek of Beth Medrash Govoha of Lakewood, gathered in the home of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mesivta of Lakewood and Telshe, to discuss and strategize on how to stir more awareness of the imperative to learn hilchos Shabbos. The laws of Shabbos encompass so many areas of daily life and if a person doesn’t make an effort to learn them properly and comprehensively, even if he is a “shomer Shabbos,” he will sadly not be able to properly be shomer the Shabbos. He and his family will inadvertently transgress multiple halachos.

The meeting was also graced by the Nasi of Dirshu, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, who pledged to utilize Dirshu’s worldwide network to help facilitate greater awareness of the imperative to learn and know hilchos Shabbos.

Among the other Rabbanim in attendance were, HaRav Moshe Chaim Kahn, Rav of the Willam Street shul and dayan in Beth Medrash Govoha, HaRav Moshe Zev Feldman, dayan in Beth Medrash Govoha, HaRav Dovid Merling, Rav of Khal Zichron Yaakov, HaRav Eliezer Ralbag, Rav of the Lakewood Courtyard Shul, HaRav Chaim Weg, Rosh Kollel Bais Havaad and Rav of the Sunset Grove community, HaRav Yisrael Zucker, Rav of Khal Ner Avrohom and a Daf HaYomi B’Halacha Maggid shiur at Beth Medrash Govoha, HaRav Chanoch Saltz, dayan at the Beis Horaah of Lakewood, and numerous others,

Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin said, “I would like to share a chiddush that I heard in the name of the Chofetz Chaim. The Chofetz Chaim said that it is a davar barrur, something as clear as day, that when Eliyahu Hanavi comes to herald the coming of Moshiach, the first thing he will muhn, the first thing he will demand will be an accounting for shemiras Shabbos!”

Rav Sorotzkin then continued, “The Chofetz Chaim said that there is virtually no one who can say, ‘I am a shomer Shabbos k’halacha. Certainly, if you are not a talmid chochom, you cannot make such a claim. If you are a talmid chochom it is your responsibility to make your friends and neighbors aware that one must learn hilchos Shabbos if he wants to truly keep Shabbos!”

Rav Sorotzkin’s words highlighted the purpose of the gathering in his home – to try devising ways to encourage the learning of hilchos Shabbos.

After much discussion, Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin and the other Rabbanim agreed that it is important that Rabbanim in kehillos the world over should devote time on this coming Parshas Bechukosai to encourage their kehillah members to make a kabbalah to learn hilchos Shabbos with a plan.

There is no better opportunity than to be mekabel Shabbos on Shavuos, the day of Kabbolas HaTorah! On Shavuos, the Daf HaYomi B’Halacha will begin learning hilchos Shabbos, what an amazing zechus!

It is for this very reason that a massive gathering at the Prudential Center in Newark just three days before Shavuos, on 3 Sivan/ June 9 has been planned, to mark the haschala of hilchos Shabbos and get as many people to join as possible, and make this kabbolla before kabollas HaTorah.

Let us answer the call of the Roshei Yeshiva and Rabbanim. Let’s be Mekabel Shabbos — K’Hilchaso!