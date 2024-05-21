HaRav Mutzafi: “30 Days After Attacking Israel, He Received “Arba Misos Bais Din!”

HaGaon HaRav Ben-Tzion Mutzafi, one of the leading Sephardi poskim in Eretz Yisrael, spoke at a shiur about the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, saying that we have to thank Hashem for punishing him a month after Iran’s attack on Israel.

“Exactly 30 days after he fired missiles at us, Hakadosh Baruch Hu took revenge on him. Which day was it? The 26th day of Omer, which is the Gematria of Yud Kei Vav Kei (Shem Havaya) and also the passuk says: הִנֵּ֨ה יַד־יְהֹוָ֜ה הוֹיָ֗ה בְּמִקְנְךָ֙ אֲשֶׁ֣ר בַּשָּׂדֶ֔ה בַּסּוּסִ֤ים בַּֽחֲמֹרִים֙ בַּגְּמַלִּ֔ים בַּבָּקָ֖ר וּבַצֹּ֑אן דֶּ֖בֶר כָּבֵ֥ד מְאֹֽד: Where did he fall? Where there are wolves and lions. [The helicopter crashed in a remote forest where wild animals prowled in heavy fog in freezing weather conditions. Drone footage showed that a fire broke out following the crash.] Nothing remains of him. He received the four misos of Beis Din – stoned, burned, killed and strangled.”

“But that is only preparation for what he will receive in the next world -all the reshaim will come out to greet him – Arafat, Antiochus, Nevuchadnetzer – the entire clan, dogs, the sons of dogs, will go out to greet him – he’ll burn in Gehinnom for 5,000 years.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)