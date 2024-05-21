Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HaRav Mutzafi: “30 Days After Attacking Israel, He Received “Arba Misos Bais Din!”


HaGaon HaRav Ben-Tzion Mutzafi, one of the leading Sephardi poskim in Eretz Yisrael, spoke at a shiur about the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi,  saying that we have to thank Hashem for punishing him a month after Iran’s attack on Israel.

“Exactly 30 days after he fired missiles at us, Hakadosh Baruch Hu took revenge on him. Which day was it? The 26th day of Omer, which is the Gematria of Yud Kei Vav Kei (Shem Havaya) and also the passuk says: הִנֵּ֨ה יַד־יְהֹוָ֜ה הוֹיָ֗ה בְּמִקְנְךָ֙ אֲשֶׁ֣ר בַּשָּׂדֶ֔ה בַּסּוּסִ֤ים בַּֽחֲמֹרִים֙ בַּגְּמַלִּ֔ים בַּבָּקָ֖ר וּבַצֹּ֑אן דֶּ֖בֶר כָּבֵ֥ד מְאֹֽד: Where did he fall? Where there are wolves and lions. [The helicopter crashed in a remote forest where wild animals prowled in heavy fog in freezing weather conditions. Drone footage showed that a fire broke out following the crash.] Nothing remains of him. He received the four misos of Beis Din – stoned, burned, killed and strangled.”

“But that is only preparation for what he will receive in the next world -all the reshaim will come out to greet him – Arafat, Antiochus, Nevuchadnetzer – the entire clan, dogs, the sons of dogs, will go out to greet him – he’ll burn in Gehinnom for 5,000 years.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

EXPLOSIVE: Biden Advisor Caught on Camera: We’ll Make Israel Face Consequences in Second Term

This Is The Plan For Lag B’Omer At Meron 2024

Herzog Urges Israel To Consider “Game-Changer” Deal To Normalize Relations With Saudi Arabia

“ABSURD!”: Netanyahu Slams ICC Prosecutor’s Move to Seek Arrest Warrants As Seeking To “Demonize Israel”

Israel’s Rafah Plan: A Limited Operation With US Support, Aiming For Hamas Overthrow, Stabler Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network