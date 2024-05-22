WOAH: Prominent Republican Accuses Biden Of Planning To Assassinate Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a shocking claim, accusing President Joe Biden of “planning to assassinate” former President Donald Trump.

Greene’s accusation after Tuesday’s court proceedings in Trump’s hush money trial, when Trump spoke to reporters and continued his tirade on Truth Social, making claims that the Department of Justice “AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE” during the execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

Greene seized on Trump’s comment, asserting that the Biden administration tried to kill the former president.

“I made sure that he knew,” Greene wrote on social media. “The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light. Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it? I tried to oust our Speaker who funded Biden’s DOJ AND FBI, but Democrats stopped it.”

This is not the first time Greene has spread such a theory. In April, she told noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that Democrats might be looking to harm Trump.

“They want President Trump dead,” she said. “They want to lock him up in jail for the rest of his life, so that he dies in jail, and they want to take away his Secret Service protection so that he is murdered somewhere in jail, possibly. This is how serious they are.”

