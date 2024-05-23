JACK OF ALL TRADES: Rudy Giuliani Launches Coffee Brand Amidst Debt And Criminal Indictments

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has launched a coffee brand, “Rudy Coffee,” in an effort to climb out of debt and fight multiple criminal indictments. The coffee, made from 100% Arabica beans, comes in three blends: Bold, decaf, and morning, and features Giuliani’s face on every bag.

Two pounds of “Rudy Coffee” can be purchased for $29.99, with Giuliani promising it’s the “finest beans imaginable.”

“If I put my name on something, I truly believe in it,” Giuliani said in a promotional video. “Believe me when I say it’s the best coffee you’ll ever try. It’s smooth, rich, chocolatey, and gentle on your stomach.”

Giuliani’s coffee venture comes as he faces a mountain of debt, including a $148 million civil judgment, $1.4 million in unpaid legal bills, a $700,000 IRS tab, and another $260,000 owed to the New York State tax authorities. He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last December and has been ordered to limit his spending to $43,000 per month.

Despite his financial woes, Giuliani remains optimistic about his coffee brand. “It’s so good I even recommend drinking it black,” he said.

The launch of “Rudy Coffee” also comes as Giuliani faces criminal indictments in Georgia and Arizona for his alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. He was served with a subpoena in the Arizona case during his birthday party over the weekend.

Giuliani’s business partner, Dr. Maria Ryan, a former New Hampshire hospital administrator and co-host of his “America’s Mayor Live” podcast, joined him in launching the coffee brand.

