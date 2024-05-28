Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDIOT ALERT: Anti-American Squads Reps Say Dead US Servicemen Deserve Jobs And Housing


Far-left, anti-Israel, and anti-American “Squad” Reps. Ilhan Omar  and Cori Bush mistakenly conflated Memorial Day with Veterans Day in posts on X, in the most on-brand blunders possible for both of the reprehensible lawmakers.

On Monday morning, both “Squad” members posted similar messages for the federal holiday dedicated to honoring and mourning U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country.

“On Memorial Day, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country,” Omar wrote. “We owe them more than our gratitude – they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised.”

Bush’s post read similarly: “This Memorial Day and every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis. We must invest in universal healthcare, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and educational and economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence.”

Right, because dead people need proper mental heath services, job opportunities, and housing assistance – or something like that.

Both posts were deleted within a few hours.

Bush later posted a revised message: “This #MemorialDay, we honor those who served and lost their lives for our country, and we hold in our hearts the loved ones they’ve left behind. We must continue to push to protect our service members while working to build a world free of war and violence.”

Omar’s official congressional account did not put up a replacement tweet, but her personal account posted: “On Memorial Day, let’s say thank you to the brave men and women who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country. Thank you to the families who also have sacrificed and have dedicated their time to ensuring their loved ones are remembered.”

Thank goodness federal elected officials were able to find someone who actually knows what Memorial Day is!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NEW INFO: Hamas Ammunition Caused The Massive Fire In Rafah

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 1st Sign Of Life From Sasha Trufanov

IT’S OFFICIAL: Norway, Spain & Ireland Reward Terror, Recognize Palestinian State

Israel To Soon Require All Visitors To Present Travel Authorizations

Report: IDF Tanks Enter The Center Of Rafah

WILD SCENES: Hundreds Counterprotesting Neturei Karta Outside Scheiner’s Shul In Monsey

Trump On Pro-Hamas Demonstrations: “Any Student That Protests, I Will Throw Them Out Of The Country”

MAILBAG: I’m A Wealthy Man. You Have The Chinuch Financial Crisis All Wrong

What Did HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal Say About The Chareidi Draft Law?

EPIC FAIL: Rappers Charged In Murder Case Appeared On Stage With Donald Trump At Bronx Rally

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network