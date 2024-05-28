IDIOT ALERT: Anti-American Squads Reps Say Dead US Servicemen Deserve Jobs And Housing

Far-left, anti-Israel, and anti-American “Squad” Reps. Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush mistakenly conflated Memorial Day with Veterans Day in posts on X, in the most on-brand blunders possible for both of the reprehensible lawmakers.

On Monday morning, both “Squad” members posted similar messages for the federal holiday dedicated to honoring and mourning U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country.

“On Memorial Day, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country,” Omar wrote. “We owe them more than our gratitude – they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised.”

Bush’s post read similarly: “This Memorial Day and every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis. We must invest in universal healthcare, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and educational and economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence.”

Right, because dead people need proper mental heath services, job opportunities, and housing assistance – or something like that.

Both posts were deleted within a few hours.

Bush later posted a revised message: “This #MemorialDay, we honor those who served and lost their lives for our country, and we hold in our hearts the loved ones they’ve left behind. We must continue to push to protect our service members while working to build a world free of war and violence.”

Omar’s official congressional account did not put up a replacement tweet, but her personal account posted: “On Memorial Day, let’s say thank you to the brave men and women who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country. Thank you to the families who also have sacrificed and have dedicated their time to ensuring their loved ones are remembered.”

Thank goodness federal elected officials were able to find someone who actually knows what Memorial Day is!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)