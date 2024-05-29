RED WAVE? Election Model Shows Trump, Republicans Winning White House, House And Senate In 2024 Elections

A forecast model released by Decision Desk HQ and The Hill on Wednesday indicates that former President Trump and the GOP are favored to win the presidency, Senate, and House in the upcoming 2024 elections. The model gives Trump a 58% chance of winning the presidency, with slight leads in key swing states. Republicans are predicted to hold an 80% chance of winning the Senate majority and a 64% chance of maintaining their House majority.

The model is based on 200 data points, including voter registration, demographics, past election results, fundraising totals, and polling averages. However, Scott Tranter, director of data science for Decision Desk HQ, emphasized that the projections represent a snapshot in time and could change between now and Election Day.

The forecast may exacerbate anxiety within the Democratic Party, which is already concerned about President Biden’s trailing poll numbers. Compounding the problem for Democrats, Trump holds a lead in polls over Biden, both nationally and in swing states – despite his legal troubles.

In the Senate, Democrats face a difficult map, defending seats in Montana and Ohio, where Trump is favored. Without victories in both states, Democrats are likely to lose the Senate. The forecast also shows Democrats as underdogs in the battle for the House majority. Trump leads Biden in the polling average in six battleground states, though some states are razor-tight and within 2 points.

The model’s probabilities are based on an “ensemble approach” considering various algorithms and data factors.

Democratic strategists argue that Biden’s experience and campaign veterans will help him overcome current polling challenges. Meanwhile, Republicans are bullish on their chances, citing a trend in Trump’s favor. However, the election is still months away, and factors like ticket splitting and fundraising totals could impact the outcome.

