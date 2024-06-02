Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Police Chaplain Wraps Tefillin On Police Officers At Israeli Day Parade [PHOTOS]


Chabad’s Rabbi Mendy Carlebach on Sunday attended the Israel Day Parade in New York City, not so much to march in the annual procession, but to share the mitzvos with Jews in attendance who may not have the chance to do them otherwise.

At least two of the Jews approached by Rabbi Carlebach were New Jersey State Troopers. Fully clad in the NJSP uniform, Rabbi Carlebach put yarmulkas on their heads, wrapped tefillin on them, and made the brachos – a beautiful example of public kiddush sheim shamayim.



