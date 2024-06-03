CHANGE OF TONE: Palestinian Authority Slams Iran’s Supreme Leader For Praising Oct. 7 Massacre

The office of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a statement rebuking Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s recent remarks on the October 7 attack on Israel. Khamenei had praised the attack, saying it had occurred at a crucial moment for the region and was a response to an alleged plan by the US, Israel, and other regional countries to alter the regional dynamics.

The Palestinian presidency rejected Khamenei’s comments, stating that such rhetoric only serves to sacrifice Palestinian lives and does not contribute to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The statement said that the Palestinian people do not need wars that do not serve their aspirations for freedom and independence.

The response from the Palestinian Authority highlights the complex and sensitive relationships between Palestinian leadership, Iran, and other regional actors. While Iran has historically been a key supporter of Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas, the Palestinian Authority – which also supports terrorism – has sought to maintain a more nuanced position on the international stage, insisting it prioritizes diplomatic efforts in its pursuit of statehood.

Meanwhile, Khamenei went on a social media rant about Israel on Monday morning, with numerous deranged tweets. It isn’t clear whether it is connected with the Palestinian Authority’s condemnation of his comments, or could be related to the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

